* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shadow Country

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 21st November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Shadow Country poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 21st November 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 8th December 2021.

Directed by:

Bohdan Sláma

Written by:

Ivan Arsenyev

Produced by:

Jindrich Motyl and Martin Ruzicka

Starring:

Magdaléna Borová, Csongor Kassai, Stanislav Majer, Robert Miklus, Petra Spalková and Barbora Poláková

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tells a story of people in a small town of Schwarzwald, dragged by history through the events of 30's and 40's of the last century. How to reconcile with killings committed by your own neighbors? How to face growing evil that nobody stands against? What can human will overcome and what is the value of humility and hope? Bohdan Sláma is shooting on negative and in black and white. The Shadow Country is an incredibly topical film full of powerful stories that you must see on a big screen.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Shadow Country is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shadow Country.

Shadow Country Cast

Magdaléna Borová

Magdaléna Borová headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Csongor Kassai

Csongor Kassai headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Stanislav Majer

Stanislav Majer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Robert Miklus

Robert Miklus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Petra Spalková

Petra Spalková headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Barbora Poláková

Barbora Poláková headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shadow Country

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:19 19th November 2021