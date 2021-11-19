Movie Synopsis:

Tells a story of people in a small town of Schwarzwald, dragged by history through the events of 30's and 40's of the last century. How to reconcile with killings committed by your own neighbors? How to face growing evil that nobody stands against? What can human will overcome and what is the value of humility and hope? Bohdan Sláma is shooting on negative and in black and white. The Shadow Country is an incredibly topical film full of powerful stories that you must see on a big screen.