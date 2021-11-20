* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Your Mum and Dad

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 22nd November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Your Mum and Dad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 22nd November 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Klaartje Quirijns

Written by:

Boris Gerrets and Klaartje Quirijns

Starring:

Klaartje Quirijns

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Czechoslovakia before the upheaval of World War Two, Michael Moskowitz's mother left home at seventeen without knowing if she would ever see her family again. What followed was a lifetime of trauma and dislocation for both her and her son. Allowed into the inner sanctum of the therapy room, filmmaker Klaartje Quirijns follows Moskowitz's work with a New York-based therapist named Kirkland Vaughans. After 17 years of documenting one man's struggle to heal from a generational wound, Quirijns turns the camera on herself to reveal her own family's devastating trauma. Vaughans - one the few African-American Freudian therapists in the United States - guides us through the complex workings of the mind, showing how easily we can be "colonised" by the behaviour of our parents. But in explaining these recurring patterns, he can't help but be drawn into exploring his own painful past as well. Using a wealth of home movies and archival images - as well as taped therapy sessions - Your Mum and Dad explores recurring behavioural themes and raises individual cases into a universal pattern of experience. These stories enter the minds of the viewers and provide a mirror with which they can see the pain and triumphs of their own lives.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Your Mum and Dad is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Your Mum and Dad.

Your Mum and Dad Cast

Klaartje Quirijns

Klaartje Quirijns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Mum and Dad

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:34 20th November 2021