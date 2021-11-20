* × Change Settings

Returning To Reims

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 22nd November 2021
Directed by:

Jean-Gabriel Périot

Written by:

Didier Eribon and Jean-Gabriel Périot

Produced by:

Marie-Ange Luciani

Starring:

Adèle Haenel

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the novel by Didier Eribon, the film tells an intimate and political story of the French working class from the beginning of the 1950s to today.

Reviews

Returning To Reims Cast

Adèle Haenel

Date of Birth:

1 January 1989

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Returning To Reims

Recommendations

