* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Laureate

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 22nd November 2021
new The Laureate poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

William Nunez

Written by:

William Nunez

Produced by:

Guy de Beaujeu, William Nunez and Christian Parton

Starring:

Laura Haddock, Dianna Agron, Julian Glover, Tom Hughes, Patricia Hodge and Fra Fee

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Britain's roaring '20s, The Laureate tells the story of young British War Poet Robert Graves, who is married with four children when he meets and becomes romantically involved with Laura Riding, a writer from America. Defying the conventions of polite society, Riding moves in with Graves and his wife living as a menage a tois. Then with the arrival of strappingly handsome Irish poet Geoffrey Phibbs, the arrangement becomes a menage a quatre. But soon tensions and rivalries become so fraught that Graves is a suspect for attempted murder. -Anonymous.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Laureate.

The Laureate Cast

Laura Haddock

Laura Haddock headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laureate

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laureate

Julian Glover

Julian Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laureate

Tom Hughes

Tom Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ShepherdThe Laureate

Patricia Hodge

Patricia Hodge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laureate

Fra Fee

Fra Fee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Laureate

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:34 20th November 2021