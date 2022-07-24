* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Girls Can't Surf

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th August 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2022-February 2023
?
Girls Can't Surf poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Girls Can't Surf is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Christopher Nelius

Written by:

Julie-Anne De Ruvo and Christopher Nelius

Produced by:

Ghislaine Couvillat and Christopher Nelius

Starring:

Lisa Andersen, Rochelle Ballard, Layne Beachley, Wendy Botha, Jamie Brisick and Pam Burridge

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluro colours, peroxide hair and radical male egos. Girls Can't Surf follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever. Featuring surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley and more, Girls Can't Surf is a wild ride of clashing personalities, sexism, adventure and heartbreak, with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Girls Can't Surf is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Girls Can't Surf.

Girls Can't Surf Cast

Lisa Andersen

Lisa Andersen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Rochelle Ballard

Rochelle Ballard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Layne Beachley

Layne Beachley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Wendy Botha

Wendy Botha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Jamie Brisick

Jamie Brisick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Pam Burridge

Pam Burridge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Girls Can't Surf

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:44 24th July 2022