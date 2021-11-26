* × Change Settings

Swan Song

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
new Swan Song poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Benjamin Cleary

Written by:

Benjamin Cleary

Produced by:

Mahershala Ali, Rebecca Bourke, Jonathan King, Jacob Perlin, Christopher Sawtelle, Ryan Schwartz, Adam Shulman and Mimi Valdes

Starring:

Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach and Lee Shorten

Genres:

Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the near future, "Swan Song" is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron, a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family's fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. "Swan Song" explores how far we will go, and how much we're willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.

Reviews

Swan Song Cast

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Glenn Close

Glenn Close headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Awkwafina

Awkwafina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Adam Beach

Adam Beach headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Lee Shorten

Lee Shorten headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 10:03 26th November 2021