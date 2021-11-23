Small Body

* × Change Settings

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 24th November 2021
Directed by:

Laura Samani

Written by:

Marco Borromei, Elisa Dondi and Laura Samani

Produced by:

Alberto Fasulo, Danijel Hocevar, Thomas Lambert and Nadia Trevisan

Starring:

Celeste Cescutti and Ondina Quadri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Italy, 1900. Agata is a young woman who embarks herself on a desperate journey to reach a mysterious sanctuary to save her daughter's soul from the eternal damnation of Limbo.

