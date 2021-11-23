I Get Knocked Down: The Untold Story of Chumbawamba

Movie Synopsis:

I Get Knocked Down is the untold story of Chumbawamba and Dunstan's personal voyage of rediscovery, redemption and reawakening as well as a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else. Dunstan Bruce is 59 and he's struggling with the fact that the world seems to be going to hell in a handcart. He's wondering where did it all go wrong? For him. For humanity. Twenty years after his fall from grace, the former frontman of the anarchist band Chumbawamba is angry and frustrated. But how does a middle-aged, retired radical, who now feels invisible get back up again? In this punk version of Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' Dunstan is visited by the antagonistic ghost of his anarchist past. It is his alter ego, 'Babyhead' who forces him to question his own life, sending him on a search for his long-lost anarchist mojo. This is not only the previously untold remarkable story of Chumbawamba but also Dunstan's personal redemptive voyage of reawakening as well as a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else. An extraordinary, inspiring film for our times.