* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Doineann

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 27th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Doineann poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 27th November 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Damian McCann

Written by:

Aislinn Clarke

Produced by:

Dermot Lavery, Diarmuid Lavery, Dermot Lavery, Chris Myers and Michael Hewitt

Starring:

Peter Coonan, Niall Cusack, Michael Condron, Clare Monnelly, Peadar Cox and Seán T Ó Meallaigh

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Doineann is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Doineann.

Doineann Cast

Peter Coonan

Peter Coonan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Niall Cusack

Niall Cusack headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Michael Condron

Michael Condron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Clare Monnelly

Clare Monnelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Peadar Cox

Peadar Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Seán T Ó Meallaigh

Seán T Ó Meallaigh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doineann

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:23 25th November 2021