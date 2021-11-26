* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Chance

London Migration Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 30th November 2021
new Chance poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Migration Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Amir Borenstein and Effi Weiss

Produced by:

Maarten Schmidt

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Four young men from Sudan are sitting on the back of a lorry that, they hope, will take them to the UK. As they wait for the lorry to leave, they talk about everything from the practicalities of journeying to the UK from Sudan, to what drove them to leave and their hopes for the future, while they reflect on a system that excludes them from a dignified life.

An improvisation in front of the camera, in this docu-fiction the thoughts and hopes of people often demonised by the current rhetoric on migration take centre stage.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Chance.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:03 26th November 2021