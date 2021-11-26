Movie Synopsis:

Four young men from Sudan are sitting on the back of a lorry that, they hope, will take them to the UK. As they wait for the lorry to leave, they talk about everything from the practicalities of journeying to the UK from Sudan, to what drove them to leave and their hopes for the future, while they reflect on a system that excludes them from a dignified life.



An improvisation in front of the camera, in this docu-fiction the thoughts and hopes of people often demonised by the current rhetoric on migration take centre stage.