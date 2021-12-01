* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Dorm

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new The Dorm poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Roman Vasyanov

Written by:

Yekaterina Bogomolova, Pavel Selukov, Daria Selukova and Roman Vasyanov

Produced by:

Igor Mishin and Artem Vasilyev

Starring:

Gennadiy Vyrypaev, Nikita Efremov, Marina Vasileva, Ilya Malanin, Irina Starshenbaum and Yuliya Aug

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1984, in the middle of nowhere in the USSR, a group of friends try to live their lives and maintain dignity despite the corrupt system and people running their student dorm. They share their griefs and joys, all for one and one for all, until a tragic event - a female student commits suicide - sends a shock wave through the dorm. This event sets of a chain reaction that will put their love, friendship and beliefs to an ultimate test.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Dorm is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Dorm.

The Dorm Cast

Gennadiy Vyrypaev

Gennadiy Vyrypaev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dorm

Nikita Efremov

Nikita Efremov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dorm

Marina Vasileva

Marina Vasileva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dorm

Ilya Malanin

Ilya Malanin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dorm

Irina Starshenbaum

Irina Starshenbaum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dorm

Yuliya Aug

Yuliya Aug headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The DormCompartment No.6

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 1st December 2021