Lemmings: Can You Dig It?

Movie Synopsis:

Beside Jute, Jam and Journalism, Lemmings may very well be Dundee's most famous export. Developed in an office some five minutes' walk from DCA's front door, Lemmings was, in many ways, "the little game that could", selling 20 million copies and paving the way for future generations.



Now to celebrate 30 years of the little floppy-haired creatures, this charming documentary does a deep-dive on all things Lemmings, interviewing the key creatives behind the classic puzzle game, telling the story of just how this game came to be, from early pencil sketches and rudimentary animation tests, to rave reviews and the now iconic front cover, which I'm sure the sight of will be like a shot of unfiltered nostalgia for many of us.



It's also an enthralling snapshot of a time when the videogames industry was very different than today, and a fascinating look at the game's legacy, including how the developer behind Lemmings, DMA Design, would go on to become Rockstar, the legendary company behind ground-breaking titles like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. But at its core, this is an unabashed love letter to a classic video game, and a treat for anyone who's ever led a pack of adorable Lemmings to their freedom (or untimely deaths)!