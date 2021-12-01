* × Change Settings

The North Wind Severnyy veter

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new The North Wind poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 2nd December 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Renata Litvinova

Written by:

Renata Litvinova

Produced by:

Nadegda Solovyova

Starring:

Mariya Berdinskikh, Ulyana Dobrovskaya, Sofya Ernst, Mikhail Gavashely, Hibla Gerzmava and Vasiliy Gorchakov

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The matriarchal clan led by gorgeous Margarita enters a turbulent period when her son loses his beloved fiancée. Using the structure of a repetitive ritual, the action spans years but takes place mostly during the annual gatherings of Margarita's extraordinary family in their mansion on New Year's Eve. Margarita believes in the magical 13th hour that can break the eternal circle of repetition, defeat death and bring her much-awaited love.

