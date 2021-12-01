Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Movie Synopsis:

The annual CBeebies Christmas Show is back in cinemas. This year, the story is The Night Before Christmas and it is sprinkled with plenty of CBeebies magic, festive music, stunning dance performances and a star cast of presenters and on-screen talent. Fun for all the family! It follows the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas. But, then they have to deal with the mischievous Wish Taker who steals their wishes, leading Holly to travel far and wide in search of them. Will she succeed and ensure Father Christmas has all the wishes in time for Christmas Day?