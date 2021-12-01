* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Starring:

Ben Cajee, Nigel Clarke, Jennie Dale, Gemma Hunt, Maddie Moate and Evie Pickerill

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The annual CBeebies Christmas Show is back in cinemas. This year, the story is The Night Before Christmas and it is sprinkled with plenty of CBeebies magic, festive music, stunning dance performances and a star cast of presenters and on-screen talent. Fun for all the family! It follows the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas. But, then they have to deal with the mischievous Wish Taker who steals their wishes, leading Holly to travel far and wide in search of them. Will she succeed and ensure Father Christmas has all the wishes in time for Christmas Day?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas.

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas Cast

Ben Cajee

Ben Cajee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Nigel Clarke

Nigel Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Jennie Dale

Jennie Dale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Gemma Hunt

Gemma Hunt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Maddie Moate

Maddie Moate headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Evie Pickerill

Evie Pickerill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cbeebies Christmas Show the Night Before Christmas

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 1st December 2021