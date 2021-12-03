* × Change Settings

Year of the Dog

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Year of the Dog poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 3rd December 2021.
Directed by:

Paul Sng

Starring:

Simone Marie Butler

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Follows musician and DJ Simone Marie Butler as she attempts to understand the life of homeless people and their dogs, and how the charity Dogs on the Street has helped them.

Reviews

Year of the Dog Cast

Simone Marie Butler

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Year of the Dog

