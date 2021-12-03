* × Change Settings

Doctor Liza

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Doctor Liza poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 3rd December 2021.
Directed by:

Oksana Karas

Written by:

Aleksey Ilyushkin

Produced by:

Aleksandr Bondarev, Irina Borisova, Dzhanik Fayziev, Maria Ionova and Timur Vaynshteyn

Starring:

Chulpan Khamatova, Konstantin Khabenskiy, Andrzej Chyra, Andrey Burkovskiy, Aleksey Agranovich and Timofey Tribuntsev

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the story of one day in the life of Elizabeth Glinka, the head of "Fair Care" foundation, a philanthropist, a doctor and a human rights activist. As the day starts, Elizaveta and her husband Gleb are going to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Liza is planning to spend some time with her family, waiting for her sons and close friends to arrive. The last thing to do is to drop by Paveletsky train station to check the campaign of the Fund for sending humanitarian supplies to people in need. Suddenly, she is addressed by the father of a girl suffering from a severe disease, and Doctor Lisa agrees to help. This request yields lots of unexpected circumstances into the well-planned day.

Reviews

Doctor Liza Cast

Chulpan Khamatova

Chulpan Khamatova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Petrov’s FluDoctor Liza

Konstantin Khabenskiy

Konstantin Khabenskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

11 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Liza

Andrzej Chyra

Andrzej Chyra headshot

Date of Birth:

27 August 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Liza

Andrey Burkovskiy

Andrey Burkovskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Liza

Aleksey Agranovich

Aleksey Agranovich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Liza

Timofey Tribuntsev

Timofey Tribuntsev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor LizaV2: Escape From Hell

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:21 4th December 2021