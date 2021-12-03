* × Change Settings

On the Other Foot

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new On the Other Foot poster
Contains racism. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 3rd December 2021.
Directed by:

Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka

Written by:

Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka

Produced by:

Fredi 'Kruga' Nwaka

Starring:

Lee Charles, Chidi Ajufo, Tim Faraday, Peter Andre, Srbo Markovic and Lee Byford

Genres:

Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A highly recommended comedy about humanity and real life in the UK, although contemporary events globally echo and chime profoundly in this smart but lighthearted story. In the light of the recent happenings around the world, the film, which is set in London, cleverly discusses race in it's comedic narrative. On The Other Foot tells the story of London cab diver Billy Pitcher, an out-and-out racist who's suddenly forced to re-examine his views in dramatic fashion.

Reviews

On the Other Foot Cast

Last update was at 11:21 4th December 2021