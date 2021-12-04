* × Change Settings

Portrait of a Stranger

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Portrait of a Stranger poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Sergey Osipyan

Written by:

Kseniya Kiyashko, Aleksandr Lungin and Sergey Osipyan

Produced by:

Violetta Krechetova and Sergey Osipyan

Starring:

Kirill Pirogov, Mariya Andreeva, Evgeniy Tsyganov, Kseniya Kutepova, Galina Tyunina and Pavel Barshak

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Moscow, 1974. Oleg is almost forty. He is an actor with a charming smile, tired look, and rich mellow voice. His artistic life is no success, he is not much wanted either in the theatre or in the movies. Oleg has to work at the radio station, where he plays a Soviet spy in an endless radio series. His character lives undercover in the US, passing himself off as an oil tycoon. This play is Oleg's only pay job. The day the play is closed by the station chief, Oleg's wife dumps him. This two ordinary events lead to the chain of unexpected turns. Oleg meets the playwright, who makes him write the play further, he starts an affair with the playwright's girlfriend and gets the main part in the movies. In no time Oleg gets and loses it all, ending up the enemy of state.

Reviews

Last update was at 11:21 4th December 2021