Portrait of a Stranger

Movie Synopsis:

Moscow, 1974. Oleg is almost forty. He is an actor with a charming smile, tired look, and rich mellow voice. His artistic life is no success, he is not much wanted either in the theatre or in the movies. Oleg has to work at the radio station, where he plays a Soviet spy in an endless radio series. His character lives undercover in the US, passing himself off as an oil tycoon. This play is Oleg's only pay job. The day the play is closed by the station chief, Oleg's wife dumps him. This two ordinary events lead to the chain of unexpected turns. Oleg meets the playwright, who makes him write the play further, he starts an affair with the playwright's girlfriend and gets the main part in the movies. In no time Oleg gets and loses it all, ending up the enemy of state.