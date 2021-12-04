Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong

Experience the biggest virtual band on the planet in cinemas worldwide, as Gorillaz brings their highly acclaimed Song Machine Live to the big screen. Bringing Jamie Hewlett's visuals to a thrilling live performance, the set features songs from the Song Machine project, along with some revered classics from the group's back catalogue. Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D are joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists, showcasing their first live performance since 2018. This special presentation also features a pre-show programme and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.
