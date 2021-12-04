* × Change Settings

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 8th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 98 cinemas on Wednesday 8th December 2021

Official Site:

www.songmachineliveincinemas.com

Directed by:

Nicolas Jack Davies

Starring:

Gorillaz and Damon Albarn

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Experience the biggest virtual band on the planet in cinemas worldwide, as Gorillaz brings their highly acclaimed Song Machine Live to the big screen. Bringing Jamie Hewlett's visuals to a thrilling live performance, the set features songs from the Song Machine project, along with some revered classics from the group's back catalogue. Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D are joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists, showcasing their first live performance since 2018. This special presentation also features a pre-show programme and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Reviews

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong Cast

Gorillaz

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Damon Albarn

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

