Dreaming of Stars: An ASMR Feature Film

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Dreaming of Stars: An ASMR Feature Film poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 12 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Kris Tingle

Language:

None

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Venture into the weird and wonderful world of ASMR this Christmas! In Cineworld's Dreaming Of Stars: An ASMR Feature Film, Malcolm McDowell lends his iconic voice to create a relaxing experience in the stressful run-up to the festive period. He said, "I hope the public enjoy my dulcet tones and can use the film to take a moment to relax during a hectic day out." The film also features YouTuber Atlas ASMR who helps audiences escape the Christmas-mania by transporting them into the cinema. Creating tingly sensations with his calming voice, he guides you through a magical cinemASMR experience.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:21 4th December 2021