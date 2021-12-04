Venture into the weird and wonderful world of ASMR this Christmas! In Cineworld's Dreaming Of Stars: An ASMR Feature Film, Malcolm McDowell lends his iconic voice to create a relaxing experience in the stressful run-up to the festive period. He said, "I hope the public enjoy my dulcet tones and can use the film to take a moment to relax during a hectic day out." The film also features YouTuber Atlas ASMR who helps audiences escape the Christmas-mania by transporting them into the cinema. Creating tingly sensations with his calming voice, he guides you through a magical cinemASMR experience.