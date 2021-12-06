* × Change Settings

My Thoughts are Silent

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 6th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new My Thoughts are Silent poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Antonio Lukich

Written by:

Valeria Kalchenko and Antonio Lukich

Produced by:

Alla Belaya and Dmytro Sukhanov

Starring:

Andriy Lidagovskiy, Irma Vitovskaya, Iryna Verenych-Ostrovska, Sergiy Volosovets, Hanna Harnyk and Oleksiy Donchenko

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Vadim is twenty-two. He's a sound engineer and a downer. He's going to Canada in three months. Forever. Before the departure he's assigned to record the voice of a very rare bird, which dwells only in the Transcarpathian mountains of Ukraine.

Reviews

My Thoughts are Silent Cast

Recommendations

