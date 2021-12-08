* × Change Settings

Short Vacation

Unrated

East Asia Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Wednesday 8th December 2021
Short Vacation poster
Directed by:

Kwon Min-pyo and Han-Sol Seo

Written by:

Han-Sol Seo

Produced by:

Han-Sol Seo

Starring:

Song-hee Han and So-Jung Park

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four first-grade middle school students in the same class are members of a photography club. Before leaving for summer break, the teacher hands out an old-fashioned analog camera to each of them and asks them to take pictures with them as a summer assignment. The assignment topic is the "end of the world." What does the end of the world mean? What on earth are they supposed to take pictures of? They all have different opinions on it, but as one of the girls suggests, they decide to take a subway to Sinchang Station, the last station on Seoul Metropolitan Subway Line 1. That is the end of the world for these girls. They doze off on the subway, stop for a while due to rain showers, and feel drawn to an unfamiliar world.

Reviews

Short Vacation Cast

Song-hee Han

Song-hee Han headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Short Vacation

So-Jung Park

So-Jung Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Short Vacation

