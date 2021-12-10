* × Change Settings

Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Collectif Vacarmes Films

Starring:

Maurice Abdallah, Jean-Louis Chalanset and Bertrand Sassoye

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following the story of Georges Abdallah - Lebanese communist, fighter for Palestine and one of the longest held political prisoners in Europe - and the defiant followers campaigning for his release.

Georges Abdallah has been imprisoned in France for over 36 years and has been fighting the Palestinian cause since the 1970s. Through interviews with his family, people who knew him before his imprisonment, his lawyer, and supporters, a picture begins to emerge of who a man so often portrayed in the media really is.

Taking us on a journey from the Palestinian refugee camps that shaped his conscience to the international mobilisations calling for his release, this powerful film explores the situation of one of the longest-held political prisoners in Europe.

Reviews

Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight Cast

Maurice Abdallah

Maurice Abdallah headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight

Jean-Louis Chalanset

Jean-Louis Chalanset headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight

Bertrand Sassoye

Bertrand Sassoye headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fedayin: Georges Abdallah's Fight

