The Auld Game

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
The Auld Game poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 24th December 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th December 2021.

Directed by:

Sammy Andie Bennett

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Archive film matched with the explosive sound of Peat & Diesel makes for a whirlwind journey through Scotland's footballing past. From infamous clashes with England, iconic Scottish teams, star players and adoring fans over the decades, this archive documentary is a love letter to our nation's favourite sport.

Starting back in the early 20th century, you'll see how the game has changed but our love for it has never wavered. Peat & Diesel's incredible songs give these archive films a new lease of life and creates an archive documentary that packs a punch.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:59 23rd December 2021