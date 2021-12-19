The Auld Game

Archive film matched with the explosive sound of Peat & Diesel makes for a whirlwind journey through Scotland's footballing past. From infamous clashes with England, iconic Scottish teams, star players and adoring fans over the decades, this archive documentary is a love letter to our nation's favourite sport.
Starting back in the early 20th century, you'll see how the game has changed but our love for it has never wavered. Peat & Diesel's incredible songs give these archive films a new lease of life and creates an archive documentary that packs a punch.