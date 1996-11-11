* × Change Settings

The Tender Bar

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2022
?
new The Tender Bar poster
Contains strong language, sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

George Clooney

Written by:

J.R. Moehringer and William Monahan

Produced by:

George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Ted Hope and David Webb

Starring:

Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Ron Livingston and Max Casella

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A boy (Jr.) seeks a replacement for his father, who disappeared shortly after his birth, and bonds with his uncle Charlie and the patrons at a bar in Long Island. Uncle Charlie works as a bartender there and knows all of the staff and regular patrons. He is a charismatic individual and all of his friends are eager to initiate Jr. into their rituals. Jr. listens closely to the stories of these men and relies on these stories for guidance on how to live.

Reviews

The Tender Bar Cast

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deep WaterThe Tender BarFlashpoint

Tye Sheridan

Tye Sheridan headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Daniel Ranieri

Daniel Ranieri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Max Martini

Max Martini headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Ron Livingston

Ron Livingston headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender BarFlashpoint

Max Casella

Max Casella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Tender Bar

Recommendations

