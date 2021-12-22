* × Change Settings

Nine Days

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2022
?
new Nine Days poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Edson Oda

Written by:

Edson Oda

Produced by:

David Horwitch, Patrick Raymond, Datari Turner and Yira Vilaro

Starring:

Winston Duke, Brandy Pitcher, Eric Ramaekers, Eliza de Azevedo Brown, Benedict Wong, Lisa Starrett, Bill Skarsgård and Tony Hale

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Will spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV's of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates - unborn souls - arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma, a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life. Making his feature-film debut after a series of highly acclaimed and award-winning short films and music videos.

Reviews

Nine Days Cast

Winston Duke

Winston Duke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNine Days

Brandy Pitcher

Brandy Pitcher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nine Days

Eric Ramaekers

Eric Ramaekers headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nine Days

Eliza de Azevedo Brown

Eliza de Azevedo Brown headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nine Days

Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessSpider-Man: No Way HomeNine Days

Lisa Starrett

Lisa Starrett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nine Days

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

John Wick: Chapter 4Nine DaysThe Divergent Series: Ascendant

Tony Hale

Tony Hale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Being The RicardosNine Days

Recommendations

