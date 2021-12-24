* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The 400 Blows Les Quatre Cents Coups

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
?
new The 400 Blows poster
Contains mild language, violence, sex references and smoking scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 17th January 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th January 2022.

Directed by:

François Truffaut

Written by:

François Truffaut and Marcel Moussy

Starring:

Jean-Pierre Léaud, Claire Maurier, Albert Rémy, Guy Decomble, Georges Flamant and Patrick Auffay

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seemingly in constant trouble at school, 14-year-old Antoine Doinel returns at the end of every day to a drab, unhappy home life. His parents have little money and he sleeps on a couch that's been pushed into the kitchen. His parents bicker constantly and he knows his mother is having an affair. He decides to skip school and begins a downward spiral of lies and theft. His parents are at their wits' end, and after he's stopped by the police, they decide the best thing would be to let Antoine face the consequences. He's sent to a juvenile detention facility where he doesn't do much better. He does manage to escape however.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The 400 Blows is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The 400 Blows.

The 400 Blows Cast

Jean-Pierre Léaud

Jean-Pierre Léaud headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Claire Maurier

Claire Maurier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Albert Rémy

Albert Rémy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Guy Decomble

Guy Decomble headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Georges Flamant

Georges Flamant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Patrick Auffay

Patrick Auffay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 400 Blows

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:24 24th December 2021