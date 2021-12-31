A team of filmmakers in search of a theme asks young residents of Casablanca about their expectations and their relationship to Moroccan cinema. When they witness a crime committed by an unsatisfied dock worker who accidentally kills his boss, they are interested in this particular case. The investigation of the motifs will encourage them to rethink their conception of cinema and the role of the artist in society.
About Some Meaningless Events
About Some Meaningless Events
About Some Meaningless Events
About Some Meaningless Events
About Some Meaningless Events
