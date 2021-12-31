* × Change Settings

About Some Meaningless Events

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 20th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
?
Directed by:

Mostafa Derkaoui

Written by:

Mostafa Derkaoui

Starring:

Nour Abdellatif, Salah Eddine Benmoussa, Mohamed Derham, Mostafa Derkaoui, Mostapha Dziri and Salah Eddine

Genres:

Crime, Documentary, Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A team of filmmakers in search of a theme asks young residents of Casablanca about their expectations and their relationship to Moroccan cinema. When they witness a crime committed by an unsatisfied dock worker who accidentally kills his boss, they are interested in this particular case. The investigation of the motifs will encourage them to rethink their conception of cinema and the role of the artist in society.

