Pinocchio: A True Story

Movie Synopsis:

Young Pinocchio runs away from his genius creator Jepetto accompanied by the horse Tibalt to see the world and joins the traveling circus run by hustler Modjafocco. Pinocchio is the main attraction and while he is selling out the shows around the country, The Cat and The Fox are robbing the houses of the spectators and although Pinocchio is for the police the main suspect he does not know the robberies, as he is in love with Bella and with the help of Lucilda he wants to become a living boy and win over the love of his life.