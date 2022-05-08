* × Change Settings

Pinocchio: A True Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2022
Pinocchio: A True Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Vasiliy Rovenskiy

Written by:

Maksim Sveshnikov, Vadim Sveshnikov and Vasiliy Rovenskiy

Produced by:

Maxim Rogalsky, Roman Borisevich, Vasiliy Rovenskiy and NF Ravi

Starring:

Tom Kenny, Diomid Vinogradov, Jon Heder, Eliza Martirosova, Dmitriy Iosifov and Pauly Shore

Genres:

Animation, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Young Pinocchio runs away from his genius creator Jepetto accompanied by the horse Tibalt to see the world and joins the traveling circus run by hustler Modjafocco. Pinocchio is the main attraction and while he is selling out the shows around the country, The Cat and The Fox are robbing the houses of the spectators and although Pinocchio is for the police the main suspect he does not know the robberies, as he is in love with Bella and with the help of Lucilda he wants to become a living boy and win over the love of his life.

Reviews

Pinocchio: A True Story Cast

Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Diomid Vinogradov

Diomid Vinogradov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jon Heder

Jon Heder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Eliza Martirosova

Eliza Martirosova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Dmitriy Iosifov

Dmitriy Iosifov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

