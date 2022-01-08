* × Change Settings

Firestarter

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 9th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Wayne Blair and Nel Minchin

Produced by:

Ivan O'Mahoney

Starring:

Wesley Enoch, David Page, Stephen Page and Hunter Page-Lochard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Firestarter marks Bangarra Dance Theatre's 30th anniversary. Taking us through Bangarra's birth and spectacular growth, the film recognises Bangarra's founders and tells the story of how three young Aboriginal brothers - Stephen, David and Russell Page - turned the newly born dance group into a First Nations cultural powerhouse. Through the eyes of the brothers and company alumni, Firestarter explores the loss and reclaiming of culture, the burden of intergenerational trauma, and - crucially - the power of art as a messenger for social change and healing.

