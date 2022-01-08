* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 15th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2022
?
new Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sky Hopinka

Written by:

Sky Hopinka

Starring:

Jordan Mercier and Sweetwater Sahme

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary circling the origin of the death myth from the Chinookan people in the Pacific Northwest.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore.

Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore Cast

Jordan Mercier

Jordan Mercier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore

Sweetwater Sahme

Sweetwater Sahme headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Malni - Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:27 8th January 2022