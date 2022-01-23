* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Velvet Queen

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 25th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2022
?
new The Velvet Queen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 25th January 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 26th January 2022.

Directed by:

Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier

Written by:

Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier

Produced by:

Bertrand Faivre, Vincent Gadelle and Olivier Père

Starring:

Vincent Munier and Sylvain Tesson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

High up on the Tibetan plateau. Amongst unexplored and inaccessible valleys lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world, where rare and undiscovered fauna lives. Vincent Munier, one of the world's most renowned wildlife photographers takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (In the Forest of Siberia) with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they'll explore these valleys searching for unique animals and try to spot the snow leopard, one of the rarest and most difficult big cats to approach.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Velvet Queen is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Velvet Queen.

The Velvet Queen Cast

Vincent Munier

Vincent Munier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Velvet Queen

Sylvain Tesson

Sylvain Tesson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Velvet Queen

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:25 23rd January 2022