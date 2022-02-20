* × Change Settings

Overshadowed

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 20th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
Directed by:

Kevin Lee Brown

Written by:

Kevin Lee Brown and Nicki Reddington

Produced by:

Kevin Lee Brown and Nicki Reddington

Starring:

Carleen Anderson, Bryn Barklam, Nicola Bright-Thomas, Stephen Bun, Clare Deighton, Matt Deighton, Paul Deighton, Romy Deighton and Paul Weller

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Overshadowed tells the story of Matt Deighton, a hugely respected and loved artist within the British music industry. Frontman for the 90's acid jazz band 'Mother Earth', Paul Weller's guitarist of choice, and Noel Gallagher's replacement in 'Oasis'. But who is he? Critically acclaimed yet an underground secret. Matt guides us on a tour through his life, his music, and performances, exploring the challenges of mental health and musicianship. Accompanied by some of his friends and collaborators including Chris Difford, Bill Fay, Paul Weller, Marti Pellow, and Carleen Anderson. Overshadowed is the remarkable musical journey of Matt Deighton, the singer-songwriter we ought to know.

Overshadowed Cast

