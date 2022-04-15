* × Change Settings

Wild Men Vildmænd

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2022
Wild Men poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Thomas Daneskov

Written by:

Thomas Daneskov and Morten Pape

Produced by:

Lina Flint and Einar Loftesnes

Starring:

Zaki Youssef, Håkon T. Nielsen, Sofie Gråbøl, Rasmus Bjerg, Tommy Karlsen and Jonas Bergen Rahmanzadeh

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Wild Men Cast

