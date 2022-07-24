* × Change Settings

Maisie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th August 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2022-February 2023
Maisie
Directed by:

Lee Cooper

Written by:

Lee Cooper

Produced by:

Deborah Aston and Lee Cooper

Starring:

David Raven, Allan Cardew, Miss Jason, Dave Lynn, Walter Cole, David Pollikett, Stephen Richards and Paul O'Grady

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

'Old Age can be a Drag.' After 50 years in the business, Mr. David Raven still performs as 'Maisie Trollette', Britain's Oldest Drag Artiste. But as his 85th birthday approaches, we see the challenges this brings, and when he meets fellow Drag Queen, Darcelle XV from America, Guinness World Record Holder at 87, professional rivalries flare between our feisty Pantomime Dame and the regal Pageant Queen.

Maisie Cast

David Raven

David Raven headshot

Allan Cardew

Allan Cardew headshot

Miss Jason

Miss Jason headshot

Dave Lynn

Dave Lynn headshot

Walter Cole

Walter Cole headshot

David Pollikett

David Pollikett headshot

Stephen Richards

Stephen Richards headshot

Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady headshot

Last update was at 15:44 24th July 2022