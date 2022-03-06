* × Change Settings

Her Way Une Femme du Monde

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 6th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
new Her Way poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Cécile Ducrocq

Written by:

Stéphane Demoustier and Cécile Ducrocq

Produced by:

Stephanie Bermann and Alexis Dulguerian

Starring:

Laure Calamy, Nissim Renard, Béatrice Facquer, Romain Brau, Maxence Tual and Sam Louwyck

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Marie, an independent and militant woman, has never needed anyone's help, including when it comes to raise her son. When the latter is expelled from his certificate of professional competence training class, Marie cannot accept it. Dreaming of a brighter future for him, she decides to enroll him in one of the best cooking schools in France. But her income does not allow her to pay the school fees. She has to find a solution, at any cost. -Guy Bellinger.

