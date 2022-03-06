Movie Synopsis:

Marie, an independent and militant woman, has never needed anyone's help, including when it comes to raise her son. When the latter is expelled from his certificate of professional competence training class, Marie cannot accept it. Dreaming of a brighter future for him, she decides to enroll him in one of the best cooking schools in France. But her income does not allow her to pay the school fees. She has to find a solution, at any cost. -Guy Bellinger.