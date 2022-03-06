* × Change Settings

Zalava

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 6th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new Zalava poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Arsalan Amiri

Written by:

Arsalan Amiri, Tahmineh Bahramalian and Ida Panahandeh

Produced by:

Rouhollah Baradari, Samira Baradari and Ruth Yoshie Linton

Starring:

Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Baset Rezaei, Amir Salj and Hoda Zeinolabedin

Genres:

Drama, Horror

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1978, the inhabitants of a small village in Iran called Zalava claim there is a demon among them. Massoud, a young gendarmerie sergeant, who investigates this claim encounters an exorcist attempting to rid the village of the demon. When he arrests the exorcist on charges of fraud, the villagers fear and anger escalates. Massoud and his love interest, a government doctor, soon find themselves trapped in a cursed house, surrounded by villagers who believe they are both possessed by the demon.

Reviews

Zalava Cast

Navid Pourfaraj

Navid Pourfaraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zalava

Pouria Rahimi Sam

Pouria Rahimi Sam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zalava

Baset Rezaei

Baset Rezaei headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zalava

Amir Salj

Amir Salj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zalava

Hoda Zeinolabedin

Hoda Zeinolabedin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zalava

