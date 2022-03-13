* × Change Settings

School of Hope

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 13th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 13th March 2022.
Directed by:

Mohamed El Aboudi

Written by:

Mohamed El Aboudi

Produced by:

Dominique Barneaud, Lamia Chraibi, Aimee Link and Hind Saïh

Starring:

Aysha Dahbi, Fatima Zahra Dahbi, Hasna Dahbi, Hayat Dahbi, Samir Dahbi, Siham Dahbi, Toumi Dahbi, Hajar Dehbi and Miloud Dehbi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the vast expanse of desert East of Atlas Mountains in Morocco, seasonal rain and snow once supported livestock, but now the drought seems to never end. Hardly a blade of grass can be seen, and families travel miles on foot to get water from a muddy hole in the ground. Yet the children willingly ride donkeys and bicycles or walk for miles across rocks to a "school of hope" built of clay. Following both the students and the teachers in the Oulad Boukais Tribe's community school for over three years, School of Hope shows students Mohamed, Miloud, Fatima, and their classmates, responding with childish glee to the school's altruistic young teacher, Mohamed. Each child faces individual obstacles - supporting their aging parents; avoiding restrictions from relatives based on traditional gender roles - while their young teacher makes do in a house with no electricity or water.

School of Hope Cast

