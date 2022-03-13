* × Change Settings

Dreaming Walls

Unrated

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th March 2022
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Glasgow Film Festival on 13th March 2022.
Directed by:

Maya Duverdier and Amélie van Elmbt

Written by:

Maya Duverdier and Amélie van Elmbt

Produced by:

Frédéric de Goldschmidt, David Herdies, Quentin Laurent, Hanne Phlypo and Simone van den Broek

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The legendary Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture and a haven for famous artists and intellectuals including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin and the superstars of Warhol's Factory, is under renovation. Soon it will reopen to the public as one of New York's most fashionable luxury hotels. Dozens of people, most in their later years, still live amidst the scaffolding and constant construction. Against this chaotic backdrop, the film takes us through the hotel's storied halls, exploring its living body and the bohemian origins that contributed to its mythical stature. Its residents-casualties of capitalism-and the walls themselves now face a turning point in their common history.

Last update was at 19:55 17th March 2022