Aline, The Voice of Love

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 14th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new Aline, The Voice of Love poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Saturday 19th March 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 30th March 2022.

Directed by:

Valérie Lemercier

Written by:

Valérie Lemercier and Brigitte Buc

Produced by:

Valérie d'Auteuil, Sidonie Dumas, Alice Girard, André Rouleau and Edouard Weil

Starring:

Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc Lafortune, Antoine Vézina and Pascale Desrochers

Genres:

Biography, Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Quebec, late 1960s, Sylvette and Anglomard welcome their 14th child: Aline. In the Dieu family, music reigns supreme and when Aline grows up we discover a gift to her, she has a golden voice. When he hears that voice, music producer Guy-Claude has just one thing in mind - to make Aline the greatest singer in the world. Supported by her family and guided by the experience and then the budding love of Guy-Claude, they will together write the pages of an extraordinary destiny.

Reviews

Aline, The Voice of Love Cast

Valérie Lemercier

Sylvain Marcel

Danielle Fichaud

Roc Lafortune

Antoine Vézina

Pascale Desrochers

