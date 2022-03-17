* × Change Settings

Mój dlug

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new Mój dlug poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 18 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 20th March 2022.

Directed by:

Denis Delic and Boguslaw Job

Written by:

Marcin Krzysztalowicz, Slawomir Sikora and Andrzej Sobek

Produced by:

Boguslaw Job and Henryk Mazur

Starring:

Bartosz Sak, Piotr Stramowski, Olga Boladz, Marcin Januszkiewicz, Anna Karczmarczyk and Piotr Polk

Genre:

Crime

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young entrepreneur, Slawomir Sikora, persecuted by a ruthless bandit, commits murders in defense of his loved ones. Sentenced to 25 years in prison, he ends up behind bars, where he has to fight for survival in the environment of recidivists sentenced for the most serious crimes. Deprived of hope for justice, isolated from those he loves, he must find the strength to survive and remain himself. Each day here is a fight to preserve dignity and humanity. It is a game for life, played according to extremely brutal rules. Sikora takes up this fight and cannot be broken. He learns to gain allies and friends, earn respect and maneuver between prison subcultures. Thanks to the friendship with a fugitive from the Foreign Legion convicted of murder and the help of a human rights activist, Sikora manages to believe that not everything is lost for him yet. But key decisions are made far beyond the walls.

Reviews

Mój dlug Cast

Bartosz Sak

Bartosz Sak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Piotr Stramowski

Piotr Stramowski headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Olga Boladz

Olga Boladz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Marcin Januszkiewicz

Marcin Januszkiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Anna Karczmarczyk

Anna Karczmarczyk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Piotr Polk

Piotr Polk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mój dlug

Last update was at 19:55 17th March 2022