River

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new River poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 13 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th April 2022.

Directed by:

Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti

Written by:

Robert Macfarlane, Joseph Nizeti and Jennifer Peedom

Produced by:

Lorelle Adamson, Jo-Anne McGowan, Jennifer Peedom and John Smithson

Starring:

Willem Dafoe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers.

Reviews

River Cast

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The NorthmanRiver

Last update was at 19:55 17th March 2022