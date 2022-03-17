* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Voice of Sin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new The Voice of Sin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Nobuhiro Doi

Written by:

Akiko Nogi and Takeshi Shiota

Produced by:

Junichi Nasuda, Jun'ichi Shindô and Shin'ya Watanabe

Starring:

Shun Oguri, Gen Hoshino, Yutaka Matsushige, Kanji Furutachi, Shôhei Uno and Yukiko Shinohara

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A newspaper reporter is working on an investigative piece regarding an unsolved mystery dating back thirty years. there was gangsterism and extortion at play. As part of his work the man comes across a riddle of a cassette tape. Alsmost at the same time a man in Kyoto comes across a cassette among his father's belongings. He hears himself. -aghaemi.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Voice of Sin is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Voice of Sin.

The Voice of Sin Cast

Shun Oguri

Shun Oguri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Gen Hoshino

Gen Hoshino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Yutaka Matsushige

Yutaka Matsushige headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Kanji Furutachi

Kanji Furutachi headshot

Date of Birth:

1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Shôhei Uno

Shôhei Uno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Yukiko Shinohara

Yukiko Shinohara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voice of Sin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:55 17th March 2022