Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 5th April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2022
?
new Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 11 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Directed by:

Oh Yoon-Dong

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seventeen, the global artist that is rewriting K-pop history, presents their first-ever movie! Five platinum albums in Korea, charting on the US Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks, and number one on the Japanese Oricon chart, the group is dominating the music charts across the globe. Don't miss the powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the 13 members, and commentaries on their past, present, and future they will create with Carats! Seventeen's love letter in movie form embodies all the love in the world for Carats!

Reviews

Last update was at 18:30 5th April 2022