Beast

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2022
?
new Beast poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 75 cinemas today - view the list.

Directed by:

Nelson Dilipkumar

Written by:

Nelson Dilipkumar

Produced by:

Kalanidhi Maran

Starring:

Pooja Hegde, Thalapathy Vijay, Ovais Singstar, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das and Yogi Babu

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film's story deals with gold trafficking.

Reviews

Beast Cast

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

Ovais Singstar

Ovais Singstar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

Aparna Das

Aparna Das headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beast

