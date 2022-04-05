* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Circumnavigate: The Story of the Long Paddle

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 6th April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2022
?
new Circumnavigate: The Story of the Long Paddle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 6th April 2022.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Circumnavigate: The Story of the Long Paddle is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Circumnavigate: The Story of the Long Paddle is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Circumnavigate: The Story of the Long Paddle.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:30 5th April 2022