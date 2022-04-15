* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Careless Crime

Edinburgh Iranian Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th April 2022
new Careless Crime poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Shahram Mokri

Written by:

Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri

Produced by:

Negar Eskandarfar

Starring:

Babak Karimi, Razie Mansori, Abolfazl Kahani, Mohammad Sareban, Adel Yaraghi and Mahmoud Behraznia

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah's regime in Iran, protesters set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, un-exploded missile. Will past and present meet?

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Careless Crime.

Careless Crime Cast

Babak Karimi

Babak Karimi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Razie Mansori

Razie Mansori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Abolfazl Kahani

Abolfazl Kahani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Mohammad Sareban

Mohammad Sareban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Adel Yaraghi

Adel Yaraghi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Mahmoud Behraznia

Mahmoud Behraznia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Careless Crime

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 15th April 2022