Careless Crime

Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah's regime in Iran, protesters set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, un-exploded missile. Will past and present meet?
