* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Father Stu

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th May 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2022
?
new Father Stu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Father Stu is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rosalind Ross

Written by:

Rosalind Ross

Produced by:

Jordon Foss, Stephen Levinson and Mark Wahlberg

Starring:

Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Faith Jefferies, Teresa Ruiz and Malcolm McDowell

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

God wanted a fighter and He found one. Mark Wahlberg stars in the inspiring true-life story, Father Stu. Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny, and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long moves to LA. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen, a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents, Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Father Stu is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Father Stu.

Father Stu Cast

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

InfiniteFather Stu

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father Stu

Jacki Weaver

Jacki Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PomsFather Stu

Faith Jefferies

Faith Jefferies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father Stu

Teresa Ruiz

Teresa Ruiz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father Stu

Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father Stu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:47 21st April 2022