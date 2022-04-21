Movie Synopsis:

The FarReach project was the first step to getting humans onto other planets. Organised by the Combined Sciences Off-world Research Organisation it placed celebrated scientists on other worlds intending to crack the specific issues of each one and to make the worlds habitable. To minimise the non-research staff in each base CSORO brokered a deal to place the ADA management support computer into each base. ADA was developed by Babbage Information Systems to provide high-level strategic support for large corporations but, as an actual AI, was believed flexible enough to be used in any management or data gathering situation. Two years after it's inception the base on Proxima-b suddenly stopped responding.