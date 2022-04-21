* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Control

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2022
?
new Control poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Erica Miller

Written by:

Jonn Blanchard

Produced by:

Jonn Blanchard

Starring:

Elizabeth Webster, Nancy Baldwin, Eva Fontaine, Keith Hill, Nadia Shash and Catherine Harvey

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Short

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The FarReach project was the first step to getting humans onto other planets. Organised by the Combined Sciences Off-world Research Organisation it placed celebrated scientists on other worlds intending to crack the specific issues of each one and to make the worlds habitable. To minimise the non-research staff in each base CSORO brokered a deal to place the ADA management support computer into each base. ADA was developed by Babbage Information Systems to provide high-level strategic support for large corporations but, as an actual AI, was believed flexible enough to be used in any management or data gathering situation. Two years after it's inception the base on Proxima-b suddenly stopped responding.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Control is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Control.

Control Cast

Elizabeth Webster

Elizabeth Webster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Nancy Baldwin

Nancy Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Eva Fontaine

Eva Fontaine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Keith Hill

Keith Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Nadia Shash

Nadia Shash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Catherine Harvey

Catherine Harvey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Control

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:47 21st April 2022