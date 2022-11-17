* × Change Settings

She Said

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
She Said poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 25th November 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th December 2022.

Directed by:

Maria Schrader

Written by:

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Megan Twohey, Rebecca Corbett and Jodi Kantor

Produced by:

Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Lexi Barta

Starring:

Andre Braugher, Angela Yeoh, Molly Windsor, Carey Mulligan and Zach Grenier

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
She Said Cast

Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Said

Angela Yeoh

Angela Yeoh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Said

Molly Windsor

Molly Windsor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Said

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Said

Zach Grenier

Zach Grenier headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

She Said

Last update was at 09:30 17th November 2022